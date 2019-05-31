|
Robert "Butch" Kiekhafer
Fremont - Robert "Butch" Kiekhafer, age78, of Fremont, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born on May 11, 1941, in New London, WI the son of the late William and Marion(Brooks) Kiekhafer. Butch worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139 before retiring. During the winter months, Butch manufactured Per's Shur-Tip tips for many years. In 1992, he purchased The Log Cabin bar in Fremont, and he ran that until 2011. On March 1, 1998, Butch married Jeannie Lamport in Florida Bay, FL. Butch enjoyed playing cribbage, sign-ins, and meat raffles. Butch is survived by his wife of 21 years, Jeannie; his daughter, Karla(Shawn)Smith, Waupaca; his granddaughter, Ava; four step-children, Robert(Jodie)DuFay, Shawano; Michelle(Tim)Chmielewski, Fremont; Lawrence Luck, New London; and Leslie(Clint)Morack, Hortonville; 10 step-grandchildren, Danielle, Mariah, Dalton, Heather, Jacob, Caleb(Stephanie), Wesley, Taryn, Elizabeth and Matthew; two great-step-grandchildren, Skylar and Levi; his sister, Barbara(LeRoy)Bartel, Neenah; nieces, nephew, other relative, many friends, and his two fur babies, Sparky and Rita. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Kathy(Bennie)Anderson; and a nephews, Bruce Anderson. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2PMat the Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont. Pastor Jeannie Douglas will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, from 12PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund to the Waupaca Area Humane Society has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 31, 2019