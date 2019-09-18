|
Robert Knorr
Menasha - Robert "Bob" Knorr, age 67, died peacefully at home on September 13, 2019 in Menasha, WI, after a three year battle with prostate cancer.
Bob is survived by Debbie Hinske (née Poeschl); children: Sara (Jeff) Plath and Kraig (Jenny) Knorr; stepchildren: Matt and Reggie (Kari) Hinske; grandchildren: Caleb, Colin, and Cody Obermann, Cameron and Isaac Knorr, Emily Plath, Jaxson and Kora Hinske; three brothers: Jerry Knorr of Foley, AL, Jack (Cheryl) Knorr of Menasha and Tom (Kristine) Knorr of Neenah; many nieces and nephews; former wife Pamela Britzke (née Block). He is preceded in death by parents: LeRoy "Bud" and Margery Knorr (née Sorensen); brother: Ron Knorr; sisters in law: Jean and Juanita; and family pet Maddie "Mad Dog" Bichon.
Bob was born September 18, 1951 in Neenah, WI, the youngest of 5 boys to "Bud" and Marge. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1969, where he was an honored member of school dive team. After high school Bob went on to own and operate Knorr Auto Body in Menasha, for nearly 40 years, before retiring in 2016.
Bob was a generous and witty individual, who had special love and hate relationships with cars, and the game of golf. He enjoyed spending time surrounded by friends, traveling to Florida and Las Vegas, and napping through Law and Order reruns. Bob will be remembered as a loving father, caring partner, loyal friend, and a guy with an eclectic collection of old cars and trendy "grandpa" sweaters.
The family would like to thank Sarah, Amber, Claudia and Heidi from Thedacare at Home Hospice; Dr. William A. Conkright, Crystal, and Laura from Thedacare Cancer Center (formerly FVHO); close friend Bob "Bubba" Rochon, and numerous family and friends for an abundance of loving care and support.
A celebration of Bob's life is scheduled for Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Cimarron Bar & Grill in Menasha from 12 to 4 p.m. Per Bob's request, all are welcome to come eat, drink, be merry, and share memories. The family is grateful for the condolences and plans to honor Bob through donations to local charities.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019