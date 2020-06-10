Robert L. Adams



Crest Hill, Illinois - Robert L. Adams, 78, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Crest Hill, Illinois on May 18, 2020.



Robert graduated from Menasha High School in 1959, received his Batchelors and Masters Degrees from Southern Illinois University and his PhD in economics from the University Of Illinois. He was employed as an economist by the federal government in Washington DC for 30 years before his retirement. Through his work to pass a federal law requiring ramps for curbs and sidewalks, Robert created access to schools, neighborhoods, and businesses for disabled people everywhere. Because of this work he received a Presidential Award from President Jimmy Carter.



He is survived by his daughter Cynthia and two grandsons, son Gregory (Deborah)and two granddaughters, former wife Judy, a nephew, niece, and cousins. There will be no services per his request.









