Robert L. Crawford
Robert L. Crawford

Neenah, Wisconsin - Robert "Bob" Crawford, 72 lost his battle with cancer on June 17, 2020. He died peacefully at his home with family by his side.

Bob was born on July 22, 1947 in Appleton, WI to Leo and Vivian (Mc Munn) Crawford. His family soon after moved to Greenville, WI where he was raised along with his beloved siblings. He graduated from Hortonville High School in 1966.

Bob and Barbara Stoelb were married on October 6, 1973 in Sheboygan, WI. The couple resided in Appleton where they made their home with their three son's James "Jamie", Robert "Rob" and Jed. Bob and Barb recently moved into their new home in the Village of Fox Crossing.

Survivors include his wife Barbara, their 3 sons: Jamie, Rob (Michele) and Jed (Jill); grandchildren: Patrick, Claire, Cora, June, Martha and Pearl; a brother Jim (Barb) Crawford, sisters: Kay Crawford, Sylvia (Mark) Matz, sister -in-law Becky (Butch) Higgins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Bob at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 23 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 500 W. Marquette St., Appleton, WI 54911. Family and friends may visit at the church from 10 AM to the time of mass. You are welcome to view the mass via Livestream by visiting Bob's obituary page at wichmannfuneralhomes.com on the day of the mass. A socially responsible gathering will follow the mass into the afternoon at the Grand Chute Town Center Park, 850 W. Grand Chute Blvd, Grand Chute, WI. Masks and appropriate distancing are encouraged for all events.

For a full version of Bob's obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
