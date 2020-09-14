1/1
Robert L. Hase
Robert L. Hase

Neenah - Robert "Bob" Lewelyn Hase, 89, was called to his heavenly home Saturday September 12, 2020. He was born in Minneapolis, MN, on January 15, 1931, son of the late Herbert and Violet (Peterson) Hase. Bob married Geraldine Pagel on June 25, 1955.

Bob worked at Neenah Paper for over 45 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Neenah. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening and loved sharing his fresh produce with family and friends. Bob was a kind and gentle man who never complained and always spoke with kindness to those around him. He was always willing to volunteer his time and talents to help out those in need. Bob's greatest enjoyment came from his time spent with his family and friends.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Geraldine; five children; daughter, Teresa (Greg) Matton; and four sons: Darrell, Duane (Susan), Dennis (Wanda) , and David (Kathy); six grandchildren: Layne, Emily, Dylan, Isabella, Alexis, and Kyle; sister, Gerry (Manfred) Wuerslin; several nieces and nephews; and his loving dog Pebbles. He was further preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Jerkovich.

Funeral service for Bob will be 11:00 AM on Thursday September 17, 2020 at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 407 Oak St, Neenah, with Rev. Tony McKenzie officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday morning beginning at 9:30 AM until the hour of service. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Neenah following the service.

At Westgor Funeral Home your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing and limit physical contact. Masks are required. For those who are unable or uncomfortable to attend in person, the funeral will be live streamed at Westgor Funeral Home Facebook home page, www.facebook.com/westgorfuneralhomes; beginning at 11:00 AM.

Bob's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Klinkhammer and to the entire Oncology Department at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah, Home Care Assistance, and ThedaCare at Home Hospice, for all of their care and compassion. And to Rev. Engelbrecht and Rev. McKenzie, for all of their spiritual support and visits.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W Doty Ave; 722-7151

Condolences:www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
