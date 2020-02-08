|
|
Robert L. Paynter
Robert L. Paynter, age 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born June 22, 1932 in Abbotsford, WI, son of the late Samson and Joyce (Taylor) Paynter.
Robert married Carol Andrews on September 5, 1959. She preceded him in death on February 28, 2012. The main passions in his life were his family and his faith in God. He loved the outdoors, camping and gardening.
Survivors include his four children: Dan Paynter, Jamie (Annae) Paynter, Jeffrey (Sarah) Paynter, Christopher (Ann) Paynter; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren
Robert was preceded in death by a son, Michael; and two brothers: Richard and Paul.
The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Thomas Church, 226 Washington St., Menasha, with Fr. Ralph Osborne officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Military Rites will follow with the Neenah/Menasha Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
