Robert L. Schroder
Kaukauna - Robert L. Schroder, age 81, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born in Mountain on August 2, 1938 to the late Ray and Alice (Wills) Schroder. Robert served as an M.P. in the U.S. Army. He married Wilma Wyngaard on August 22, 1969. Robert treasured his family and loved to spend time with them. He enjoyed hunting, camping and anything country western.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Wilma; children: Christine (Jon) Coenen, Kenneth (Tori) Wyngaard, Dean (Sarah Peterson) Schroder, Jennifer (Mike) Holton, and Renee Weber; grandchildren: Megan, Molly, Maria, Austin, Kala, Sky, Storm, and Breeanna; great grandchildren: William, Darlah, and Liam; sisters-in-law: Doris (Milton) Mahnke, Lynn (Ron) Brux, Donna (Neal) Dercks, and Karen (Fred) Young; and brothers-in-law: Anthony Jr. (Darlene), John (Judy), Francis (Linda), and Marvin (Ken) Wyngaard. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his infant grandson, Justin Coenen; siblings: Raymond (Mabel) Schroder, Phyllis (Elmer) Mathe, Joyce (Howard) Ehrhardt, Elta (Herb) Miller, Orville Schroder, and Ida Mae Schroder; father and mother-in-law, Anthony and Juanita Wyngaard; and brothers-in-law: Dean and Dale (infants), Lester and Elroy Wyngaard.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Robert's name. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Robert's family would like to send a special and heartfelt thank you to Jen, Dean, Renee, Sky and Mel for their care of grandpa and assistance to grandma during his many health episodes over the past year. Also to the staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton, third floor cardiology, and ICU.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020