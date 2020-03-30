Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schroder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Schroder


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Schroder Obituary
Robert L. Schroder

Kaukauna - Robert L. Schroder, age 81, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born in Mountain on August 2, 1938 to the late Ray and Alice (Wills) Schroder. Robert served as an M.P. in the U.S. Army. He married Wilma Wyngaard on August 22, 1969. Robert treasured his family and loved to spend time with them. He enjoyed hunting, camping and anything country western.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Wilma; children: Christine (Jon) Coenen, Kenneth (Tori) Wyngaard, Dean (Sarah Peterson) Schroder, Jennifer (Mike) Holton, and Renee Weber; grandchildren: Megan, Molly, Maria, Austin, Kala, Sky, Storm, and Breeanna; great grandchildren: William, Darlah, and Liam; sisters-in-law: Doris (Milton) Mahnke, Lynn (Ron) Brux, Donna (Neal) Dercks, and Karen (Fred) Young; and brothers-in-law: Anthony Jr. (Darlene), John (Judy), Francis (Linda), and Marvin (Ken) Wyngaard. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his infant grandson, Justin Coenen; siblings: Raymond (Mabel) Schroder, Phyllis (Elmer) Mathe, Joyce (Howard) Ehrhardt, Elta (Herb) Miller, Orville Schroder, and Ida Mae Schroder; father and mother-in-law, Anthony and Juanita Wyngaard; and brothers-in-law: Dean and Dale (infants), Lester and Elroy Wyngaard.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Robert's name. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Robert's family would like to send a special and heartfelt thank you to Jen, Dean, Renee, Sky and Mel for their care of grandpa and assistance to grandma during his many health episodes over the past year. Also to the staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton, third floor cardiology, and ICU.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent