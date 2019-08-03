|
|
Robert L. Van Dinter
Grafton - Bob, age 91, of Cedarburg, formerly of Appleton, passed away on Tuesday July 31, 2019 at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton, where he lived since December of 2016, with his family at his side.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 6, 6 PM at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church North 1375 Covered Bridge Rd. Cedarburg. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 4-5:45 PM. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery with military honors, on Donges Bay Rd. Mequon, on Wednesday August 7. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during WWII where he met and married his wife Ruth of 57 years on October 2, 1948.
He was an active member of the American Legion Post 288 of Cedarburg and a passive member of the Cedarburg Fire Department. The American Legion Post and the Cedarburg Fire Department will have a walk through at the church on Tuesday at 5:45 PM.
When Bob was not at the Legion or Fire Department, you could find him at the local bowling establishments bowling as many as four time a week in his later years. Bob was employed at Medalist Industries, from August 17, 1935 until his retirement on August 1, 1991. He retired as Corporate Vice President of Industrial Relations.
Bob was blessed with six children; Ellen (Louie) Mischler, Vicki Van Dinter, Jane Swanson, Rich (Jeanne) Van Dinter, Debbie Van Dinter-White & Bob Jr. (Robin) Van Dinter. Bob is further survived by 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth, son-in-law John Swanson, Grandson Jared Swanson, sister-in-law Jeanne Christoff, parents, Cooney & Marie Van Dinter & in-laws James & Gertrude (Kellerson) Dumphy.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the American Legion Post 288 Cedarburg appreciated.
For online condolences please go to www.muellerfuneralhome.com
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory Cedarburg is assisting the family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019