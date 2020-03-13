|
Robert L. Weyers
Kaukauna - Robert L. Weyers, age 88 passed away peacefully at St. Paul Manor on Thursday March 12, 2020. Robert "Bob" was born in Kaukauna on January 16, 1932, son of the late Lawrence and Adell (Gilbert) Weyers. Bob attended Kaukauna High School. He married the love of his life Alice Ann Locy on May 30th, 1952. He was drafted into the Army five months later and served in the 25th infantry division and saw active combat duty in the Korean War.
Upon discharge in Sept. 1954 Sgt First Class Weyers received the Korean Service Ribbon, Bronze Campaign Star, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation and Combat Infantry Badge.
After Serving his country Bob, and his two late brothers Clayton and Clifford formed a partnership to carry on the family International Harvester Equipment business (Weyers Equipment Inc.) where he led the sales and service operations including the expansion of the facility where it remains today in Kaukauna on highway OO. Bob retired after 47 years of faithful leadership of the business.
Bob and his wife, Alice were blessed with 6 children: Christine Trask, Rebecca (John) Pranica, Linda Roach, twins David (Denise) Weyers, Diane (Mark) Eimmerman and Larry (Brenda) Weyers. They also have 13 Grand Children and 1 great grandchild with two more on the way.
Bob was a member of Holy Cross Parish since he was baptized there and was president of the Holy Cross Home and School Association and on the Board of the Holy Cross Cemetery Association. He also taught seminars on equipment at Fox Valley Technical Collage including night classes on tractor maintenance. Bob became an Outagamie County 4-H resource leader where he taught tractor safety, maintenance and operation to 4-H youth.
Bob was a 30-year member of the American Legion Post 436 of Wrightstown where he served as Post Commander and Chairman of the Finance Committee. Robert was also the commander of the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) in Kaukauna. He was initiated into the brotherhood of Kaukauna Elks Lodge No. 962 in 1976 where he served as Exalted Ruler. In 2019 He received the "citizen of the year "award from the Kaukauna Elks.
He lived his life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time at his lake home on Archibald Lake, fishing, boating, playing with the grandchildren and every now and then shooting a pesky Beaver (or two) that would chew on his trees.
Robert is survived by his wife Alice (married 67 years), his six children: Chris Trask, Rebecca (John) Pranica, Linda Roach, twins David (Denise) Weyers, Diane (Mark) Eimmerman and Larry (Brenda) Weyers; grandchildren: Jason Trask and special friend Erin, Joanna Trask (Colin Goodman), Thomas and Katherine Pranica, Devin Roach (Ashley), Dana Roach, Sarah Judkins (Dominick), Laura Penterman (Cody), Elizabeth Coenen (Justin), Brett Weyers (Cassidy), Brittney Soodsma (Levi), and Natalie Weyers; and great granddaughter, Lucy Coenen.
The family would like to especially thank the Club Gabriel, St. Paul Manor angels and the St. Paul Hospice team for all their kindness and help during Bobs stay there.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St. Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Internment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family will be starting a memorial fund in Roberts name. Any donations should be sent to the Robert L. Weyers memorial fund P.O. Box 293 Wrightstown WI, 54180.
We are mindful of the on-going challenges coronavirus is presenting and encourage anyone planning on attending to consult the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020