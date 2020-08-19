Robert "Bear" LauxNew London - Robert L. Laux "Bear", age 70, of New London passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Bear was born July 11, 1950 in Appleton, WI, the son of Richard and Elaine (Bessette) Laux. He was raised in Appleton and was a 1971 graduate of Appleton East High School. On December 6, 1971 he was united in marriage with Kathleen A. Ashel and together the couple made their home and raised their three children.Bear's career was spent working for the railroad. In his free time, he enjoyed deer hunting and fishing; in the spring he could be found fishing everyday. Bear had a unique talent for restoring antique furniture. He and his family spent much of their summers camping up north, where he enjoyed teaching his grandkids to fish. Bear would never turn down an opportunity to play cards; he especially liked playing Sheepshead and Cribbage in addition to other games. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends and will be dearly missed.In addition to his loving wife of 48 years, Kathy, he is survived by daughter Jessica Laux, daughter Kacey Beaudoin (Matthew Palmer), son Dustin (Stacy) Laux; brother Wayne (Beverly) Laux; grandchildren Javid, Kadin and Masin Beaudoin and Jayla Dominguez. Bear is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Elaine (Bessette) Laux and brother Bruce Laux.A celebration of Bear's life will be held at the family home on Sunday, August 23rd from 12pm to 3pm. Feel free to bring a dish to pass along with a lawn chair.