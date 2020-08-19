1/1
Robert "Bear" Laux
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bear" Laux

New London - Robert L. Laux "Bear", age 70, of New London passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Bear was born July 11, 1950 in Appleton, WI, the son of Richard and Elaine (Bessette) Laux. He was raised in Appleton and was a 1971 graduate of Appleton East High School. On December 6, 1971 he was united in marriage with Kathleen A. Ashel and together the couple made their home and raised their three children.

Bear's career was spent working for the railroad. In his free time, he enjoyed deer hunting and fishing; in the spring he could be found fishing everyday. Bear had a unique talent for restoring antique furniture. He and his family spent much of their summers camping up north, where he enjoyed teaching his grandkids to fish. Bear would never turn down an opportunity to play cards; he especially liked playing Sheepshead and Cribbage in addition to other games. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his loving wife of 48 years, Kathy, he is survived by daughter Jessica Laux, daughter Kacey Beaudoin (Matthew Palmer), son Dustin (Stacy) Laux; brother Wayne (Beverly) Laux; grandchildren Javid, Kadin and Masin Beaudoin and Jayla Dominguez. Bear is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Elaine (Bessette) Laux and brother Bruce Laux.

A celebration of Bear's life will be held at the family home on Sunday, August 23rd from 12pm to 3pm. Feel free to bring a dish to pass along with a lawn chair.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
the family home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cline and Hanson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved