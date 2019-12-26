|
Robert Lee Frye Sr.
Appleton - Robert Lee Frye Sr. 77, of Appleton, died unexpectedly at home Monday evening December 23, 2019. He was born to the late Edwin and Mary Frye in the town of New London, WI on May 25, 1942.
He married Lorie Behm on April 27, 1967 in the town of Elizabeth, North Carolina. During his time of marriage he served 10 years in the United States Navy.
Bob retired from Outagamie County courthouse as a retired maintenance personnel. After retirement he went on to receive his Masters degree to become an ordained Pastor at the School of Divinity in 2004.
Bob loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His family was so proud that he was able to baptize and marry many of them.
Bob enjoyed going up North, fishing, fixing and building things, doing yard work, singing, playing guitar, and most of all cooking. He was always busy doing something, never any time for rest as he enjoyed every minute of life.
Bob is survived by his wife; Lorie, six children; Tim (Colleen) VanGrinsven, Kaukauna, Sheri (Ken) Frank, Jacksonville, Florida, Robert (Jeni) Frye Jr, Menasha, Randy (Jennifer Marohl) Frye, Howard, Russell (Lisa) Frye, De Pere, Shelly (Robert Pollnow) Bullock, Oshkosh, 20 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one sister; Judy (John) Taubel, Arizona, one brother; Rick Frye, Hortonville.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister; Mary Jean and one brother; Roy Frye.
Memorial service for Bob will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019 at CENTER EMMANUEL UNITED METHODIST N3896 Hample Rd. Black Creek, WI, with Pastor Roberta Thomson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with the service to follow at 11:00 AM.
Full military honors to follow.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019