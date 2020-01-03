|
Robert "Bob" Lessor
Sherwood - Robert A. "Bob" Lessor, age 59, of Sherwood, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1960, son of the late Joe and Ruth Lessor. On May 11, 1985, he married Mary Mueller.
Bob worked at CMD Corporation from 1985 until the present. He was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Bob loved his many dogs he had through the years. He loved to fix things and was currently restoring his corvette. Bob loved his family and especially loved being a grandpa.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Lessor; sons: Nick (Amanda) Lessor and Michael (Karissa) Lessor; granddaughter, Brinley Lessor; siblings: Sue (Mike) Landreman, Gail Woyak, Robin (Mark) Warnke and Tim (Julie) Lessor; in-laws: Cheryl (Al) Mooren, Bob (Donna) Mueller, Debbie (Randy) Krause, Nancy Kolbe, Sandy (John) Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Ruth Lessor; father and mother-in-law: Jacob and Florence Mueller; brothers-in-law: Ken Woyak, Ken Kolbe and Dan Mueller; and an infant granddaughter, Elizabeth Lessor.
Memorial services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020