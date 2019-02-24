|
Robert Letter
Seymour - Robert Cyril Letter, 75, of Seymour, passed away on February 21, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was born October 30, 1943, son of the late Cyril and Bernice Letter.
On May 4, 1963, he was united in marriage to Lucille Freimuth.
Bob worked many truck driving jobs. When he was 39 years old, he got the job of his life, he became a dairy farmer. Bob loved the cows. He loved spring, putting in the crops, summer was going to cattle shows with his son Russell. Bob was on many committees: such as he served on the Wisconsin Milk Marketing board for 12 years, the National Milk Board, the Outagamie Holstein Board and the Wisconsin Holstein Board. He was a 4-H leader when his boys were young, President of the 4-H leaders, and he also worked at the Packer games taking tickets for many years.
Bob was a faithful member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Navarino, where he was an usher, when there was a funeral at church during the week when the kids were in school, him and his brother William would be Alter boys.
He loved traveling and watching football with his sons and grandsons. He loved bowling, playing cards, and just visiting with people.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille; sons: Patrick (Cori) and Russell, all of Seymour; grandsons: Zachery, Tyson, Koven and Keigan; his brothers and sisters: Bill (Elaine) Letter, Jim (Sheila) Letter, Kathy (Jerry) Mueller, Karen (Mike) Forsberg, Cy (Patti) Letter, Chuck Letter, Barb (Murray) Neppl, Carol (Matt) Opgenorth; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: James (Marcella) Freimuth, Ronald (Judy) Freimuth, Lois Peeters, Loraine (Marvin) Schellpfeffer, Carol (Jim) Diemel, Don (Lynn) Freimuth, Barb (Rodney) Hillsberg, Wayne Price, Sherry Freimuth, and Verlee Freimuth. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael; brother, Joe Letter; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Walter and Grace Freimuth; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gene Freimuth, Roger Freimuth, David Freimuth, Ruth Gosse, Margaret (Don) Lund, Ethel Price, and June Freimuth.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 4-8 pm with a prayer service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Navarino on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 9:00 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Father Theodore Hendricks officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019