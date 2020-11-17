1/1
Robert M. Law
Robert M. Law

Neenah - Robert M. Law, 96, son of Merton and Belle Law, was born on October 25th, 1924, in Neenah, Wisconsin, where he lived most of his life. He married Ruth Bauer in 1949. He died November 6th, 2020.

Bob was a Missionary in India for 5 (five) years, a WWII veteran with the 8th Infantry Regiment in Europe, and a School Teacher in the Neenah Joint School District for 28 years teaching both 5th and 6th grades. For many years, he owned and managed the East Shorewood Cottages in Bailey's Harbor, Door County. Bob also volunteered at the Octagon House / Neenah Historical Society. He was involved with the City of Neenah Renew the Slough cleanup event, and was active in donating to and contributing to the improvement of the City of Neenah.

Survivors are son, Timothy (Karen) Law; daughter, Diana (Thomas) Fischer; and son, Daniel (Sherri) Law.

Grandchildren are Nicole (Matt) Vullings, Adam (Amy) Law, Candice (Brenton) Gaeta, Michael (Jessica) Law, Jennifer Law (Eric Truttschel), and Stephen Law.

Great-Grandchildren are Ellie Law, Veiga Vullings, Jackson Gaeta, Liam Gaeta, Bryce Truttschel, and Dylan Truttschel.

A private family funeral will be held.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
