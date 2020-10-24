Robert M. Qualls
Winneconne - Mr. Robert Martin Qualls (Bob), age 70, of Winneconne, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Celina, TN; on April 3, 1950, son of the late Edward and Sidie Jewel (Parsons) Qualls. Bob married Peggy Eads on June 10, 1970.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Peggy; his two children, daughter, Stephanie Qualls; and son Nathan (Theresa) Qualls; his two grandchildren: Anna and Oliver Qualls; and extended family and friends that will mourn his passing.
Due to ongoing public health concerns the family will be holding a private memorial service. Bob will be laid to rest at the Fitzgerald Cemetery in Celina, TN. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to fund cancer research through the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.
Bob's family is thankful for the care provided by ThedaCare At Home hospice, the medical team at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Rochester, MN, and Westgor Funeral Home, Neenah.
Bob was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
