|
|
Robert M. Van Dyke
Flossmoor, IL - Robert Merlin Van Dyke, 83, passed away peacefully at home on March 6. Bob lived in Flossmoor, IL, with his wife, Linda, after marrying at Flossmoor Community Church in 1980.
Bob, the oldest of seven children (siblings John, Anne, Peter, Susan, Paul and William), was born in Appleton, Wisconsin in 1936, grew up in OshKosh, and graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Masters in Education, beginning a long and outstanding career in special education. He was the Executive Director of South Metropolitan Association and Executive Director of Center on Deafness.
Bob is survived by Linda, his children Vicki (Richard), Jeff (Jo), Sue (Don), Kim (Dave), Ali (Vince), his 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
His family would like to acknowledge the support of his caretakers (Naomi, Sandra and Kim) and his brother, Bill. A private memorial will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice Care and specialolympics.org.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020