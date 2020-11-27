Robert Michael Vanden BoogaardKimberly - Robert M. Vanden Boogaard, 59, our beloved brother passed away from the effects of pneumonia and COVID-19, on Thanksgiving morning. He was born on October 19, 1961, in Kaukauna, the son of Bernard and Audrey (Beschta) Vanden Boogaard. Robert grew up in Kimberly and was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Church, attending Saturday morning religious classes. He had a happy childhood, and graduated from Plamann School in Appleton. Robert spent countless hours swimming in the family pool, he could hold his breath underwater like no other. After his parents passed away, he moved to the Northern Wisconsin Center for Developmentally Disabled. While there he met mother Kay Stelzer and son Todd Stelzer. Eventually Todd and wife Ann and family took Robert into their home to live. What a blessing, Robert lived there for over 12 years. Often coming home to get spoiled and then sent back for Todd and Ann to straighten him back up. Almost three years ago, Bob came back home, moved into Brewster Village, the Lodge. What a blessing, we could now see Bob whenever we wanted. Robert loved chocolate, the Detroit Lions, and giving out hugs and kisses. He had a great sense of humor, and loved the attention he got from the "girls" at Brewster Village. The love he had for his family and friends just poured out of him. He touched lives everywhere he went.Robert is survived by his siblings: Mary (Lenny) Milton and Kim (Laurie) Vanden Boogaard; a sister- and brother-in-law: Sherree Vanden Boogaard and Thomas Asman; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.Robert was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings: James Vanden Boogaard and Garry and Jackie Vanden Boogaard, and Patricia Asman.Due to at risk family, Robert's family will be having a private graveside ceremony for him, at Holy Name Cemetery, Kimberly.Robert's family would like to thank anyone who touched Robert's life with love, the Stelzer's, Brewster Village families, and Pat and Tom for all the extra things you did for him. We were truly blessed to have had you.Robert would tell me; I was a star because I played basketball. No, Robert, you got that all wrong. You were the star of this family. Love you so much, Kim.You're a good $@@&#! Robert liked that saying. Love, Mary.