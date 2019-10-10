Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Robert Murray
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Murray


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Murray Obituary
Robert Murray

Neenah - Robert G. Murray, age 89 of Neenah passed away early Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Valley VNA. He was born on June 21, 1930 to the late Alfred and Agnes (LaLonde) Murray in Iron Mountain, MI. After growing up in Vulcan, MI, he met his soulmate, Esther Brazeau from Niagara, WI, while ice skating. He joined the Air Force in 1950 and on August 11, 1951 the two married and eventually relocated to Neenah where they raised their family.

Bob had many interests in life. As a young man, he was a ski jumper in upper Michigan and later enjoyed coaching baseball. He also liked bowling and spent many years as a member of a barber shop quartet and chorus. An avid flyer of planes, Bob also greatly loved time spent at EAA. He worked many years in a career for Bergstrom/Glatfelter's and after retirement moved to Saxeville where he spent a lot of his time woodworking, making crafts and furniture.

Some of his pleasures in life were breakfast at Oink's and drinking martini's with Esther.

Bob will be missed by his children: Bobbie (Bruce) Rhoades, Bill (Mary) Murray, Pat (Jane) Murray, Lee Murray; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Murray; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister, Agnes Morgan; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; and his son, Greg Murray.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, Chaplain Kelly Vidmar officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:30 P.M. until the hour of service. Bob will join Esther in Niagara Cemetery in Niagara, WI.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Bob's name.

The family would like to extend a warm thank you to staff and nurses of Sapphire Villa of the Valley VNA; and Ascension Hospice for their kindness, compassion and care during Bob's final days.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent