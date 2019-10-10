|
|
Robert Murray
Neenah - Robert G. Murray, age 89 of Neenah passed away early Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Valley VNA. He was born on June 21, 1930 to the late Alfred and Agnes (LaLonde) Murray in Iron Mountain, MI. After growing up in Vulcan, MI, he met his soulmate, Esther Brazeau from Niagara, WI, while ice skating. He joined the Air Force in 1950 and on August 11, 1951 the two married and eventually relocated to Neenah where they raised their family.
Bob had many interests in life. As a young man, he was a ski jumper in upper Michigan and later enjoyed coaching baseball. He also liked bowling and spent many years as a member of a barber shop quartet and chorus. An avid flyer of planes, Bob also greatly loved time spent at EAA. He worked many years in a career for Bergstrom/Glatfelter's and after retirement moved to Saxeville where he spent a lot of his time woodworking, making crafts and furniture.
Some of his pleasures in life were breakfast at Oink's and drinking martini's with Esther.
Bob will be missed by his children: Bobbie (Bruce) Rhoades, Bill (Mary) Murray, Pat (Jane) Murray, Lee Murray; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Murray; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister, Agnes Morgan; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; and his son, Greg Murray.
A memorial service for Bob will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, Chaplain Kelly Vidmar officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:30 P.M. until the hour of service. Bob will join Esther in Niagara Cemetery in Niagara, WI.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Bob's name.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to staff and nurses of Sapphire Villa of the Valley VNA; and Ascension Hospice for their kindness, compassion and care during Bob's final days.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019