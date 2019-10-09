|
|
Robert Neal "Bob" Schmidt, age 87, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born on June 28, 1932, in Neenah, Wis., son of Leo and Hilda (Rohloff) Schmidt. Bob graduated from Neenah High School with the class of 1951. He was an accomplished athlete, lettering in every sport.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Larena Behm, on May 3, 1951. They were blessed with three sons, Jim (Julie), Don (Patricia), and Rick (Julie). They had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Larena passed away in 1990.
Bob married Betty Boettge on April 30, 1994. He enjoyed extending his family to include Betty's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Bob worked in the paper and trucking industries for the majority of his career. He loved fishing and all sports, especially the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. During his retirement years Bob enjoyed providing security and support for UW events at Camp Randall and the Kohl Center.
A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, Dane County Humane Society, or The Friends of Cherokee Marsh. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, (608) 221-5420.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019