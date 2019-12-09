Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Black Creek - Robert "Bob" Herbert Nieland, 74, Black Creek, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. The son of Herbert and Martha (Rosenthal) Nieland was born July 21, 1945. In 1968 he married Patricia Brockman and the couple raised four intelligent boys. Patricia preceded Bob in death on December 25, 1985.

Bob worked as a mason and machine operator for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed going to the casino and to auctions with his best friend, Bill. Bob also liked hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved his family, who will forever miss his gift of pranking people and his quick wit and sense of humor.

Survivors include four sons: Tim (Brenda) Nieland, Black Creek; Tom (Toni) Nieland, Bonduel; Jason (Laura) Nieland, Black Creek; and Jeremy (Noelle) Nieland, Black Creek; 14 grandchildren: Chris and Cassandra, Joshua (Kirsten), Shyann (Cole), Brooklynn, Brittani, Brady, and Ben, Patricia, Samantha, and Colten, and Madison, Bailey, and Maggie; two great-grandchildren: Linkhan and Kyliee, and another (baby Banker) on the way; four siblings: Carol Piechocki, Barb (special friend, Bob Terher) Baumgartner, Shirley (special friend, Dick Gosz) McGlin, and Larry (special friend, Kathy Brunette) Nieland;

In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Betty (Tony) Niespodzany, three brothers-in-law: Willie Piechocki, Charlie Baumgartner, and Dennis McGlin; and one sister-in-law, RaeAnne Nieland;

Friends are invited to gather with the family at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, 358 S. Main Street, Seymour, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Visitation continues at 9:30 am. Thursday until the time of services at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Moira Finley officiating. Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com

The family extends a special thanks to the physicians and staff at ThedaCare Medical Center in Appleton as well as Bob's sister, Shirley McGlin and Dave Brusewitz for all their care and attention.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to .

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
