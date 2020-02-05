Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sands
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert O. Sands

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert O. Sands Obituary
Robert O. Sands

Appleton - Passed away on February 3rd, 2020 at the age of 92. Bob was born on September 4th, 1927 to Ora and Frances (nee Trow) Sands in Sparta WI. After he graduated from Delevan High School, he served in the United States Navy for four years, and was honorably discharged as a Yeoman 2nd Class. On March 17, 1951, Bob was joined in marriage to Carol Landsverk.

Bob graduated from UW-Whitewater with a bachelor's in Education and then from UW-Madison with a master's degree in science. He then was a teacher in the Birnamwood, Lodi, Clintonville, and East Green Bay school districts for nearly 33 years before his retirement in 1986.

Bob and Carol were avid Packer fans, enjoyed playing Bridge and family vacations at Long Lake. They had an antique business they operated out of their home for many years. Carol passed away February 9, 2001. Bob then enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent and St. Mary's hospitals in Green Bay. He eventually relocated to Appleton. He has resided at the Heritage since 2013.

Bob is survived by his daughter Kathy Duginski and his son Dan (Peggy) Sands, grandchildren Taiya (Blake) Reynolds, Jacob (Sara) Duginski, and Jesse (Jen) Duginski, sister-in-law Nancy (Gerhard) Busse, numerous great grandchildren, and his dear friend Burga Foltz.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of nearly 50 years Carol. He was also preceded in death by father/mother in-law Arnold and Zita (Bieschel) Landsverk and brother-in-law Jim Landsverk.

Funeral services for Bob will be held First Congregational UCC, 724 E. South River Road, on Friday February 7th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Stephen Savides officiating. Visitation at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Private interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Green Bay.

Bob's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Heritage and ThedaCare at Home Hospice for their care and companionship during his stay.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent