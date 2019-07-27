|
|
Robert P. Maynard Sr.
Neenah - Robert (Bob) Maynard Sr., 65, of Neenah WI, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on July 25, 2019.
Bob retired from Graphic Packaging in Menasha, WI after 40 plus years of dedicated service. He enjoyed wood working, watching the EAA, taking road trips on his moped with his 3 son's, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Kermit and Grace Maynard, and brother Scott Maynard.
Bob is survived by his children Bob (Tracy) Maynard Jr., Rodney Maynard, Randy (Jessica) Maynard. Grandchildren Brianna, Jacob and Madelyn Maynard. Siblings, Carol (JR) Rusch, Gloria (Joe) Gerrits, Lori (Brian) Payne, and girlfriend Karen VanDinter.
Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 6:00pm on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, with service to follow. Rev. Dennis Ellisen will be officiating.
Special Thank You to Theda Care Regional Medical Center Neenah for the special care of our father.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 27 to July 28, 2019