Manawa - Robert "Bob" A. Passehl, age 69, of Manawa, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. He was born in Clintonville, WI on May 1, 1950 to Arthur and Joyce (Stueck) Passehl. Bob was in the Air Force, honorably serving during the Vietnam Conflict. On September 17, 1983 he was united in marriage to Tammy Hungerford.

Bob was a hardworking family man who loved to build things and was always lending a helping hand. While in high school, he excelled as an athlete. He and his childhood best friend, Ron Dain were inseparable - they worked together, went fishing and hunting together, and drank a few cold ones too. His Sunday morning routine was shooting pool in the Burg, where he was affectionately referred to as "The Rabbit". Bob was a laid back guy who just really enjoyed life. His wonderful sense of humor will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy; a daughter: Jenny Passehl (significant other, Darrius Smith and his children, Davontre, Amiyah, Jazzy and Jayla) of Menasha and a son, David Passehl of Manawa; his brother, Mark (Debbie) Passehl; two sisters, Mae (Mike) Gettendorf and Mary Lou (Curt) Kiessling; mother-in-law, Donna Hungerford; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Stanley Hungerford.

The memorial service will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Manawa, with Pastor Nathan Reichle officiating. Friends and family may gather at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
