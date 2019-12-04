|
Robert "Butch" Pendleton
- - Robert "Butch" Pendleton, age 71, formerly of Kaukauna, passed away surrounded by his family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 28, 1948. Butch was a teacher for 37 years before his retirement. He was also a long-time coach and mentor. Butch found his greatest joy in spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a true believer in giving of his time over treasure (although he certainly gave both). Butch embraced his retirement years, spending countless hours traveling atop his riding lawn mower to and from the shed working on one project or another. "Where is Butch now?" was the family joke and mantra during those wonderful years at the family cabin. When Butch could be located, he was probably golfing with friends or family, playing blackjack or watching his favorite Wisconsin sports.
Butch is survived by his wife, Jean Pendleton and their children and grandchildren: Sara (Duane) Felton and their children: Brady and Ryleigh; Jessica (Jaceson) Hauser and their children: Gabriella, Vincent, Easton and Giana; Craig (Holly) Meulemans and their children: Caden, Carson and McKenna; and Kristen Meulemans; siblings: Janice DeBroux, Mike (Barb) Pendleton and Jon (Sheryl) Pendleton; mother-in-law, Eunice Romenesko; brothers and sisters-in-law: Steve (Kathy), Barb, Tom (Chris), Beth (Bryan) and Julie (Bill); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Evelyn Pendleton; father-in-law, Bob Romenesko; and a brother-in-law, Carl DeBroux.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel-St. Mary Site, 119 W. 7th Street, Kaukauna, with Fr. Kyle Sladek officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Butch's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Pendleton family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Unity Hospice in De Pere for the outstanding, compassionate care given to Butch.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019