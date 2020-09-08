1/1
Robert Petsel
Robert Petsel

Appleton - Robert Milton Petsel, was born to eternal life on September 03, 2020, at the age of 88. Son of Ernest Milton and Christine Petsel, brother to Ronald (Martie) and Marvin (Barb) Petsel, father to Stuart (Sherry) and Doug (Renee) Petsel, and Karen Hearden. Grandfather to Keegan, Brice and Trista Petsel, Sean, Anthony and Kelise Hearden. Bob also leaves behind many friends and family members. Bob's devoted life partner, Betty Spangenberg, has been his greatest support and joy, and together they enjoyed traveling, sports, golfing and spending time with friends. She gave him the gift of getting outside himself and letting others in. Bob was raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa where he attended high school. He also went to the University of Miami. Bob served in the Army during the Korean War and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Bob lived for several years in Davenport, Iowa and spent much of his life designing and building golf courses, like Utica Golf Course in Oshkosh. He could build just about anything and enjoyed woodworking and collecting, Brewers baseball and the Packers.

The family gives thanks to the staff at Little Chute Health Center and the nurses of ThedaCare Hospice for their loving care of Bob.

A private service will be held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favored charity in his name.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Guest Book sponsored by Valley Funeral Home

