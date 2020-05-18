|
Robert "Bob" Piette
Shiocton - Robert "Bob" Piette, 80, of Shiocton, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was the son of Lester and Adeline (Becher) Piette. He grew up in Grand Chute and graduated from Appleton West High School in 1957. After graduation, he entered the Army at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and also served in the Army National Guard.
Bob and his wife, Sharon, were married on January 13, 1962, and they made their home near Shiocton with their daughter, Jolie. Bob was a mason by trade and also excelled at woodworking. He spent nights and weekends for many, many years building their home entirely without the help of contractors. The stone and woodwork in their home is something he was very proud of and he never hesitated to tell the story about it.
Bob was an avid sportsman. He looked forward to deer hunting on their property every fall. He enjoyed many big game hunting trips to Canada and Colorado with his friends and later his daughter. Bob also loved fishing. In earlier years, he took fishing trips to Canada and Minnesota each summer with family and friends, making many lasting memories with them.
Bob loved taking road trips with his brother and friends to simply see the sights of the land. He had a love of four-wheeling where he spent countless hours with his family and friends. He also enjoyed making maple syrup each spring and became somewhat of an aficionado having won many awards for it over the years.
Bob rarely missed a sporting event played by his grandkids. Even though they lived an hour and a half away, they made it a priority to go to any baseball, softball, football, basketball, and volleyball games that they could.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon of 58 years; daughter, Jolie (Kevin) Abitz, Cedarburg; grandchildren Hunter, Braxton, and Chase Abitz; his sister, Eileen (Gordon) Behm, Grand Chute; sister-in-law JoAnn Piette, Hortonville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Richard and Charles Piette.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 18 to May 24, 2020