Robert "Bob" Pintarelli
Appleton - Robert (Bob) E. Pintarelli of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 4, 2019. Bob was 68 years of age. Bob was born on September 6, 1950, to Mary (Brey) and John Pintarelli in Crystal Falls, Michigan. He attended Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan and graduated in 1972 with a Mechanical Engineering degree and again in 1975 with a Master's in Business Administration. Bob began his career at Gardner-Denver Company, in Grand Haven, Michigan, where he met his wife, Marilyn (Reiss). They were married in Grand Haven in 1974 and moved to Appleton, Wisconsin in 1975. Bob then began his career with Presto Products Company in Appleton. He worked at Presto Products for 42 years, starting in Research & Development, and eventually retiring as Vice President of Operations.
Bob was an avid lover and collector of old cars, jukeboxes and antiques. Bob, along with three best friends, founded the Appleton Old Car Show at Pierce Park in 1977 making 2019 the 42nd anniversary.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, going to car shows, Green Bay Packer games, Wisconsin Badger games, and traveling. A trip that should had taken 6 hours ended up taking 12 because Bob LOVED to stop and enjoy the ride and sight-see and shop! In fact, Bob made some great friendships at Office Depot and Lowes, among many.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, John Pintarelli, brother Jerry Pintarelli, Father-in-Law Joseph Reiss, Mother-In-Law Louise (Susie) Reiss (Davis), brother-in-law Michael Reiss, and nephew Daniel Reiss. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marilyn (Reiss) Pintarelli, daughter Jennifer (Pintarelli) and Marcus Owens (granddaughters Contessa and Francesca); son Nicholas and Amanda (Bartelt) Pintarelli (granddaughter Camille to be born in September); mother Mary (Brey) Pintarelli; brothers John Pintarelli, James Pintarelli (Julie), Chester Pintarelli (Pam); sister Mary Louise Pintarelli; and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. He's also survived by his loyal companion Belladonna (kitty).
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8th, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home Tri-County Chapel (1592 Oneida St., Menasha) from 4:30 PM until 8:30 PM and again at church from 9:30 AM until the time of mass. The Funeral Liturgy for Bob will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (410 W. Lawrence St., Appleton).
Special thank you to Dr. Klinkhammer at ThedaCare Cancer Center, and all the nurses and staff that helped Bob throughout this journey; to all our dear family, friends and neighbors that provided help, love, support and friendship.
" Heaven bend to take my hand and lead me through the fire
Be the long awaited answer to a long and painful fight"
Heaven is a little bit brighter today. Jesus has taken home one of his brightest stars.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 5 to July 7, 2019