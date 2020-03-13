|
Robert R. Ewert
Neenah, Wisconsin - Robert "Bob" Ewert, 75, of Neenah, passed away on March 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be directed to Ascension at Home Hospice. No formal services will be held.
Bob is survived by his wife of 23 years, Leslie Ewert; children, Tamara (Russ) Strupp, Tracy (Robbie) Reiser, Lisa (Craig) Van Alstyne, Timothy (fiancée Gail) O'Connor, Terrance (Dawn) O'Connor; grandchildren, Brandon (Olivia) Strupp, Blake Strupp, Ryan (fiancée Montana) Reiser, Reid Reiser, Rhett Reiser, Nick (Kate) Van Alstyne, Emily (Jacob) Aumann, Zachary O'Connor, Lexi O'Connor, Briana (Michael) Rogodzinski, Brett Carlton; great-grandchild, Emmett Strupp; siblings, Rosalie (Denny) Tattum, Wally (Ruthie) Ewert, Jeanne (Bill) Ruth; siblings-in-law, Randy (Linda) Scharfenberger, Glenn (Ann) Scharfenberger, Anne (Steve) Simpson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and William Schaefer; sister, Donna (Squeaky) Schwichtenberg; parents-in-law; Lorraine Erb and Raymond Scharfenberger.
The family would like to thank Ascension at Home Hospice and Ascension Oncology Department for the care they provided.
To leave a special message or condolences for Robert's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020