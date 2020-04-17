|
Robert Richmond Kinde, M.D.
Longtime Fox Cities resident Dr. Robert "Bob" Kinde died of complications of Alzheimer's disease in April 12, 2020 (age 82) at the Valley VNA in Neenah, WI. Dr. Kinde was born to Dr. Matthew and Emily Kinde in 1938 in Michigan. A survivor of polio, he went on to graduate from Albion College in 1959 and received his M.D. from the University of Michigan Medical School (Nu Sigma Nu) in 1962. Trained in diagnostic radiology, Dr. Kinde's medical residency specialized in neuroradiology and angiography. After careful negotiation, he married Sue Deo in 1961 and the couple moved to Appleton in 1967 where Dr. Kinde began work at Radiology Associates of Appleton.
Dr. Kinde was a respected member of the local community, serving as Chief of Staff for the combined medical and dental staff of Appleton Memorial and St. Elizabeths Hospitals in 1980-1981. Following his retirement in 1997, Dr. Kinde served on the Institutional Review Board for ThedaCare until 2010. He was a member of the Outagamie County Medical Society, Fox Valley Academy of Medicine, Medical Society of Wisconsin, American Roentgen Ray Society and Radiological Society of North America. Bob was also a strong supporter of local arts and environmental organizations, serving on the Board of Directors of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra from 1992-2000, acting as President from 1996-1998, and establishing a small family foundation in 1994.
Bob was a life-long golfer and tennis player. He also enjoyed classical music, opera, travel, golden retrievers, trees (from seed to snag), composting, debate, trips to the county dog park, and watching college sports (especially his treasured Wolverines). Bob loved his family and some of his happiest moments were spent in discussions around the dinner table. Bob and Sue were members of Appleton's One Nighters Theater reading group for over 40 years, and they spent many hours together attending the theater, visiting friends and family in Michigan, traveling to Door County, and sitting on the back porch with a warm cup of coffee.
Dr. Kinde is survived by his bride of 58 years, Sue; their two children, Michael (Ellen) Kinde of Greendale, WI and Alison (Brian) Attar of Grayslake, IL; four beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Anna, Allen, and Lee; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Emily; his brother, Matthew; and his sister, Emily, and her husband, James Durand of Fort Collins, CO.
A private family ceremony will be held for Bob and he will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton, WI. In memory of Bob in these difficult times, a gift to or the following would be welcome: the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra (10 East College Avenue, Suite 207, Appleton, WI 54911), Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust (14 Tri-Park Way, Suite 1, Appleton, WI, 54914), or the Valley VNA Senior Care (1535 Lyon Drive, Neenah, WI, 54956). The Kinde family is incredibly grateful to the staff of Valley VNA and ThedaCare At Home Hospice for their compassionate and dignified end-of-life care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020