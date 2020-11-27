Robert RuschAppleton -Robert C. Rusch, 51, of Appleton passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born on April 26, 1969 in Appleton, the son of Richard and Donna (Sartorius) Rusch. In Roberts's free time he enjoyed Truck Driving, working on cars and small engines, watching NASCAR and the 49ers. He also enjoyed shooting darts, playing pool, and selling Christmas Trees. Robert especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by: his Father Richard Rusch of Appleton, his Brother: Scott (Betsy) Rusch of Menasha, nephews Donovan Rusch and Ryan Rusch, niece Sabrina Rusch, and many other relatives, and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his mother Donna Rusch.A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park Chapel (3131 North Richmond Street, Appleton WI 54911) Pastor Mike Huff will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the hour of Service. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.