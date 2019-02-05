|
|
Robert S. Ferron
Appleton - Robert Ferron was peacefully and comfortably called home to heaven on his 92nd birthday, February 3, 2019. The funeral liturgy for Bob will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1617 W. Pine Street in Appleton with Fr. Amal Roche officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Mary Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Thursday, February 14, from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Bob, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com. A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 5, 2019