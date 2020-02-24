|
Robert S. Uhlenbrauck
Appleton - Robert S. Uhlenbrauck, 63, of Appleton, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1956, in Appleton, WI. to Willis and Bernice (Jens) Uhlenbrauck.
Robert was a 1974 graduate of Neenah High School. He also attended UW-Whitewater where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degree in education. In his younger years, he played a lot of softball, where he was known to the other players as "Gypsy." Robert met Paula Crupi in 1996 and they married in 2004.
Robert was an avid fisherman, skier and pool player. He was a huge Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packer's fan. He was also a former member of BNI, Little Buddies Investment Group, and was an enthusiastic volunteer with veterans' groups.
Robert is survived by his wife; Paula (Crupi) Uhlenbrauck, step-daughter; Trisha (Dan) Davies, grandsons; Aiden and Isaac Davies, his mother; Bernice (Jens) Uhlenbrauck, siblings; Bette (Roger) Hoytink, William (Robin) Uhlenbrauck; nieces and nephews; Todd (Nicole) Hoytink, Ryan (Heather) Hoytink, Rachel (Brandon) Bertsinger as well as his mother-in-law and sisters and brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his father; Willis Uhlenbrauck, and grandparents.
The funeral service for Robert will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 3:00 PM at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 2211 N. RICHMOND ST. APPLETON, WI. with Pastor Vicki Page officiating. Visitation will be held on February 28, 2020, from 1:00 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established to support a local veterans' group.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020