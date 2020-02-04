Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smaxwill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Smaxwill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Smaxwill Obituary
Robert Smaxwill

Kaukauna - Robert (Bob) M. Smaxwill was born June 7, 1928 in Combined Locks, WI. Bob was called home to be with our Lord on February 1, 2020. Bob is the son of Cornelius and Lena (Feller) Smaxwill. He attended Combined Locks grade school and St. John's High School in Little Chute. He enlisted in the Army and served for 3 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 38 and served on their funeral detail and honor guard. He was an upholsterer for 61 years retired from K. C. Aviation. He always had time for a game or two of cribbage, admired classic old cars and enjoyed walking his many dogs.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Marian (Verkuilen) Smaxwill, his daughters: Gwen, Boston, Claire, Milwaukee and sons: Jeff, Berlin and Greg, Milwaukee; Grandson: Paul, Milwaukee. Brother: Neil (Fran) Kenosha, Sister: Mary (Dan) Flash, Missouri and sister-in-laws: Therese (John) Ohio Grace (Al) Grafton and step-children/grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John and Al and son Gary.

A memorial service will be held at Valley Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:30 PM. John Kieffer will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:30 pm until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home.

Heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care from Ascension Hospice, and American Grand Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the .

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent