Robert Smaxwill
Kaukauna - Robert (Bob) M. Smaxwill was born June 7, 1928 in Combined Locks, WI. Bob was called home to be with our Lord on February 1, 2020. Bob is the son of Cornelius and Lena (Feller) Smaxwill. He attended Combined Locks grade school and St. John's High School in Little Chute. He enlisted in the Army and served for 3 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 38 and served on their funeral detail and honor guard. He was an upholsterer for 61 years retired from K. C. Aviation. He always had time for a game or two of cribbage, admired classic old cars and enjoyed walking his many dogs.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Marian (Verkuilen) Smaxwill, his daughters: Gwen, Boston, Claire, Milwaukee and sons: Jeff, Berlin and Greg, Milwaukee; Grandson: Paul, Milwaukee. Brother: Neil (Fran) Kenosha, Sister: Mary (Dan) Flash, Missouri and sister-in-laws: Therese (John) Ohio Grace (Al) Grafton and step-children/grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John and Al and son Gary.
A memorial service will be held at Valley Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:30 PM. John Kieffer will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:30 pm until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home.
Heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care from Ascension Hospice, and American Grand Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020