|
|
Robert Stadler
Tigerton - Robert (Bob) J. Stadler, age 73 of Tigerton, passed away peacefully at home with his wife at his side on January 8, 2020, after a courageous battle to overcome complications of an illness.
Robert was born on September 22, 1946 in Appleton, WI., to Gerald and Rosemary (Wittlin) Stadler. On May 11, 2002, Robert was united in marriage to Barbara H. Hill at Wildcat Mountain State Park, a favorite horseback riding location. Bob and Barb were together for the last 31 years and for the past 17 years they shared in a wonderful marriage. Bob was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He became a partner and owned and operated Airtronics Inc., an avionics business, for many years in Clintonville, working on airplanes for nearly 43 years.
Robert also looked forward to the comradery of the morning coffee breaks at the Clintonville airport. He was a kind and genuine person who loved watching westerns and spending time with his family. He will forever be the tickle monster. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved camping and spending time on the trails with the horses.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Stadler, children Bobbi Jo (Timothy) Birling, William Stadler, Candice (Steven) White, Brandon (special friend Lana) Grall, Jodi (special friend Jason) Grall; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Dunsmore, Joe (Sandy) Stadler, Jim (Sharon) Stadler, Diane Stadler, Shirley Stadler, Karen Stadler, Linda (Shawn) Rivard, Bruce Stadler, and Wendy Klaes; sister-in-laws, Betty Lou (Paul) Clark and Aggie (Allen Schwartz) Letellier; brothers-in-law, Eddie Hill and Joseph Hill; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. He will also be missed by his dog, Patch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Rosemary (Wittlin) Stadler; in-laws, Eldred and Lucille Hill, brothers Wayne Stadler and Brian Stadler; brothers-in-law, Dave Dunsmore; LaRoy "Bud" Hill and Dennis Baer; nephews, Troy Stadler and Jerry Pleshek; and great-nephew and niece, Austin and Alyssa Pleshek.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 25th from Noon to 4:00 PM at the VFW Hall, 10 W. Morning Glory Dr., Clintonville. Military Honors will be provided at 1:00 PM at the VFW Hall by members of the VFW Post 664, American Legion Post 63, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, all of Clintonville. Online guestbook is available at beil-didier.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020