Robert Steinwedel
Golden Valley, MN - Steinwedel, Robert, age 82 of Golden Valley, MN, passed away on January 20, 2020. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Donna; his parents, Clarence and Flora; as well as his siblings, Margaret and Kathryn. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra (Janice) Loewen and Stephanie (Paul Schwartz) Steinwedel; son, Charles (Francesca Morgan) Steinwedel; grandchildren, Laura, Natalie, Daniel, and Templeton, as well as numerous beloved family and friends.
Bob was born in Seymour, IN, attended high school in Appleton, WI, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin before settling in Minnesota. A ferocious basketball player in his youth, Bob became a devoted fan of the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, and Gophers through their lean years and occasional triumphs. Summer evenings listening to the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet gave him great joy. Most of all, he was a kind and gentle man and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
A memorial service will take place at 11 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Luncheon at funeral home following service. Memorials to the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra Association or donor's choice. Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel (www.gearty-delmore.com) 763-537-4511.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020