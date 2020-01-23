Services
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
(763) 537-4511
For more information about
Robert Steinwedel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 West Broadway
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Steinwedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Steinwedel


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Steinwedel Obituary
Robert Steinwedel

Golden Valley, MN - Steinwedel, Robert, age 82 of Golden Valley, MN, passed away on January 20, 2020. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Donna; his parents, Clarence and Flora; as well as his siblings, Margaret and Kathryn. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra (Janice) Loewen and Stephanie (Paul Schwartz) Steinwedel; son, Charles (Francesca Morgan) Steinwedel; grandchildren, Laura, Natalie, Daniel, and Templeton, as well as numerous beloved family and friends.

Bob was born in Seymour, IN, attended high school in Appleton, WI, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin before settling in Minnesota. A ferocious basketball player in his youth, Bob became a devoted fan of the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, and Gophers through their lean years and occasional triumphs. Summer evenings listening to the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra at Lake Harriet gave him great joy. Most of all, he was a kind and gentle man and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

A memorial service will take place at 11 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Luncheon at funeral home following service. Memorials to the Minneapolis Pops Orchestra Association or donor's choice. Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel (www.gearty-delmore.com) 763-537-4511.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent