Robert Stephen Andrews
Tampa, FL - August 11, 1940 - October 15, 2019
Robert (Bob) Stephen Andrews, 79, passed away on October 15, 2019 in Tampa Florida following complications related to a stroke. Bob was born and raised in Kaukauna, Wisconsin and was the second child of Steve and Lorraine Andrews. After graduating in 1958 from Kaukauna High School, Bob entered the frozen bakery business. He started his career locally at Elm Tree Bakery and Brown Packaging. Bob was a very successful top salesman, rising through the ranks at Jitney Jungle, Pillsbury and Maplehurst. At retirement, he was the Vice President of Field Sales at SuperValu.
Bob married Barbara Kinggard on December 28, 1991. He affectionately called her "Bubzee" and embraced a large extended family. Bob and Barbara retired to the Riverside Club in Ruskin, Florida in 2004. Bob's passions were golf, dancing and in previous years traveling with Bubzee across the country in their motor home. He also enjoyed trips to Alaska, Belize, Mexico, Key West, Hawaii and Canada with family and friends. In particular, he loved traveling to Top of the Rock in Missouri, which he had hoped to return to in the spring. His love of travel started in his early years with family trips to National Parks out west.
Bob is preceded in death by parents, Steve and Lorraine Andrews, sister Jackie Shultz and mother-in-law Imogene Lemons with whom he was very close.
He is survived by wife, Barbara "Bubzee"; daughter Kim Culloo (husband Leo) and son Robert Andrews II (wife Kristy) by first wife Karen Lynn Koch (deceased); stepsons and wives, Greg and Judy Kinggard, Jesse and Tabitha Kinggard, Bill and Mary Kinggard, Brett and Michelle Kinggard; stepdaughter Amber Lannan; grandchildren, Robert S. Andrews III, Nicholas Andrews, Leo Keith Culloo; step-grandchildren, Nicole Vaughan, Courtney Kinggard, Drew Kinggard, Holly Kinggard, Sage Murphy, Haley Hall, Colby Kinggard, Wiley Kinggard, Kyle Kinggard, Zoe Kinggard, Mia Kinggard; great-grandchild, Chase Andrews; step-great-grandchildren Lydia Vaughan, Roman Murphy, Noah Murphy, Chloe Murphy, Olivia Hall, Vivian Hall and Liam Myers; brother, Thomas Andrews, brother-in-law, John Shultz, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bob was larger than life, always living life to the fullest. He was an amazing and giving husband, father and friend. He will be missed so much. Bob chose to donate his body to Science Care. There will be no services. Bob was a big supporter of First Responders, especially after 911. He requested, that upon his passing, family and friends make a donation to their local fire department.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019