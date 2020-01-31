Services
Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah
304 S. Commercial Street
Neenah, WI 54956
(920) 722-6464
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
900 Geiger St.
Neenah, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
900 Geiger St.
Neenah, WI
Neenah - Robert (Bob) Swoboda, age 78, of Neenah, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Visitation will be directly at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.

