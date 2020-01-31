|
|
Robert "Bob" Swoboda
Neenah - Robert (Bob) Swoboda, age 78, of Neenah, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 900 Geiger St., Neenah with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Visitation will be directly at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020