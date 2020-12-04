Robert T. Johnson
Menasha - Robert Theodore (Bob) Polar, 94, of Menasha passed away with family members by his side on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Bob was born September 9, 1926, in Langlade County, WI to the late Archie and Ruby (Thorn) Polar. On October 16, 1948 in Rhinelander, WI, Bob married Carol Kallin and they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on October 16, 2018, before Carol's passing in 2019. Bob was a US Army veteran and retired from Central Paper Company in 1988 after 38 years.
Bob grew up in the Wisconsin north woods, he hunted the forests and fished the lakes, rivers and streams. His love of the outdoors never waned, and he never missed a chance to hunt and fish those same special places when he returned to visit. When not in the north woods, he loved fishing Lakes Winnebago and Michigan.
Bob is survived by six children: Gary Polar, Gerald Polar, Julane (Bryan) Ross, Bob R. (Peggy) Polar, Jim (Annette) Polar, and David (Fay) Polar; sisters Agnes Lemmens and Laurel Aita, and brother Lawrence (Carol) Polar; 11 grandchildren: Jody, Jessica, Jeremy, Tyler, Eric, Michael, Ryan, Sasha, Devin, Sarah, and Claire; four great-grandchildren: Hannah, Hayleigh, Olivia, and Natalee
In addition to his wife, Carol, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ed, Doug, and Charles, and a sister Beth; infant grandchildren Matthew and Caitlyn Polar.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place for their compassionate care while Bob was living there.
A service for Bob will be held in the Spring, 2021. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Bob's name and designated to the Snapshot Wisconsin program at the Natural Resources Foundation at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/Wisconservation
