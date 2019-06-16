Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Robert Storey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
1617 W. Pine St.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Storey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert V. Storey


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert V. Storey Obituary
Robert V. Storey

Neenah - Robert V. "Bob" Storey, age 83, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born December 2, 1935 in Milwaukee, son of the late Vernon and Mildred (Welch) Storey.

Bob served his Country in the US Army being stationed in France during the Korean Conflict. He married Dorothy "Dottie" Zachek on September 10, 1960. Bob graduated from Marquette University with a BS Degree in Business.

Bob worked in finance all his career. He retired as CEO of a Credit Union in Neenah. Upon retirement, finance became his hobby and until recently, he was still participating in church finance committee meetings. He also enjoyed running, reading and caring for his yard.

Bob was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He was, privately, a man of strong faith that would often surface in his approach to everyday life and the people around him.

Survivors include his wife, Dottie; two children: Richard (Maggie) Storey, Catherine (Kevin) Sebrowski; step-grandchildren; Zeb Green, Dawn Green; step-great-grandchildren: Sebastian and Zander Egan; and a sister, Sandy (Jack) Cortese. And, He always enjoyed spending time with his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marlene (Jim) Pollock and Barbara (David) Friedrich-(Willis) Wisely.

The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St., Appleton, with Fr. Larry Seidl officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Full Military Honors will follow with the Neenah/Menasha Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent