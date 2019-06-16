|
|
Robert V. Storey
Neenah - Robert V. "Bob" Storey, age 83, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born December 2, 1935 in Milwaukee, son of the late Vernon and Mildred (Welch) Storey.
Bob served his Country in the US Army being stationed in France during the Korean Conflict. He married Dorothy "Dottie" Zachek on September 10, 1960. Bob graduated from Marquette University with a BS Degree in Business.
Bob worked in finance all his career. He retired as CEO of a Credit Union in Neenah. Upon retirement, finance became his hobby and until recently, he was still participating in church finance committee meetings. He also enjoyed running, reading and caring for his yard.
Bob was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He was, privately, a man of strong faith that would often surface in his approach to everyday life and the people around him.
Survivors include his wife, Dottie; two children: Richard (Maggie) Storey, Catherine (Kevin) Sebrowski; step-grandchildren; Zeb Green, Dawn Green; step-great-grandchildren: Sebastian and Zander Egan; and a sister, Sandy (Jack) Cortese. And, He always enjoyed spending time with his numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marlene (Jim) Pollock and Barbara (David) Friedrich-(Willis) Wisely.
The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St., Appleton, with Fr. Larry Seidl officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Full Military Honors will follow with the Neenah/Menasha Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019