Robert Werner Fahl
Robert Werner Fahl

Racine - Robert Werner Fahl, 73, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Bob was born in Neenah, WI on May 17, 1947 to the late Werner Robert and Loraine Genevieve (nee Kica) Fahl. Following his graduation from UW-Madison, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam years. On July 11, 1970 he married the former Ann Harvey. Bob retired from J.I. Case Company after 23 years, following which he worked at M & I Bank in Milwaukee for 10 years.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Harvey Fahl; and his sons Andrew and Geoffrey Fahl. His siblings are: Nancy Fahl Brush, Thomas John Fahl, Ronald Joseph Fahl, James Edward Fahl, and Mary Ellen Fahl Wagner. Kathryn Ann Fahl Schmidt his youngest sister died in 2013.

Throughout his life Bob was a big sports fan of the Packers and the Badgers. He was most proud of attending both the coldest Packer game-the Ice Bowl, and one of the hottest Packer games in Lambeau Field in 2018. He helped coach some of Andy's hockey and soccer teams; encouraged Geoff as a remote-control airplane builder and pilot; and supported Ann in her career as a quilt artist.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Internment with Full Military Honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
