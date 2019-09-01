|
Robert "Bob" Weyenberg
Fox Crossings - Robert "Bob" Weyenberg, age 83, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born and raised in Little Chute, son of the late Clarence and Alma (Garvey) Weyenberg. After graduating high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps at the end of Korean War era. Bob returned home and married his wife, Mary Vandenberg in 1958. Bob worked for Kimberly Clark for 15 years.
Bob was very active with the American Legion Baseball group for over 45 years and coached the American Legion Post 38 team along with managing and coaching the Menasha Twins. One of the proudest days of his life was his induction into the American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. He served as the president of the Fox Valley Legion Baseball league and as the state director. He also served Boys Sports of Menasha as director in the late 1960s. In 1965, he was elected constable of the Town of Menasha where he was instrumental in starting the Town of Menasha Police Department, becoming the first full time officer and police chief. He retired from the police department in 1991.
Bob was a past commander of the Appleton Legion Post and served as County Commander and 9th District Commander. In 1987, Bob was elected to High Office of Wisconsin American Legion Commander.
He was past Chef de Gare of the Outagamie Voiture #1140 of the 40 et 8, life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 2778 and Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association. Bob was also on staff of the Badger Boys for years. Until his death he served on the several Town of Menasha committees and stayed active with his local legion post in Appleton. He was also an avid WNAM listener. Most of all, his love for his wife and their six children and grandchildren will be his greatest joy.
He is survived by his children: Tim Weyenberg of Fox Crossings, Lynn (special friend, Jay Smith) Klapps of Menasha, Gary (Debbie) Weyenberg of Dale, WI, Dan (Fiance, Annette) of Kimberly, Scott (Staci) Weyenberg of Kaukauna, Kelly (Patrick) Steffen of Kaukauna; he was blessed with seven grandchildren and survived by six: Matthew, Shane (Ally), Kayla, Justin, Delaney and Luke; great grandchildren: Seth Bottine and Isabella Klapps; sister: Janice DeKleyn; sister-in-law: Betty Vandenberg; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Weyenberg; granddaughter, Miranda Mae Weyenberg; parents-in-law: Theodore and Catherine Vandenberg.
The funeral mass for Bob will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Menasha (528 Second St., Menasha) with Rev. Paul Paider officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
The family wishes to thank Recover Health for care given to Bob.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019