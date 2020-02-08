|
Robert (Bob) Whitman passed away at age 85 on Jan. 10, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bob grew up in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. He was the son of Stanley and Gertrude Whitman. His dad worked at the Thilmany Paper Mill. Both of Bob's parents were voracious readers for whom Bob happily supplied plenty of books to read.
Bob graduated from Kaukauna High School, received his B.A. from Lawrence College, and earned his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Illinois. Bob taught English at Fort Atkinson High School and went on to teach at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Bob had a rewarding career as a Professor at George Peabody College for Teachers/Vanderbilt University from 1968 to 1996, specializing in the Teaching of English to teachers. Over the years, Bob taught and mentored several hundred teachers, many of whom remained life-long friends.
Bob had an enduring curiosity and an interest in a broad range of subjects. He was particularly focused on the arts.
Bob will be remembered for his generosity and kindness toward relatives, friends, and strangers. Conversely, Bob regularly told his family members how grateful he was for the friendship, kindness, and assistance from his cherished best friends J. William (Bill) and Bonnie Myers, for friendship and unofficial medical advice from Rebecca Gotsby, and for special friendships with Refat and Mariana Ramushovic and Lynne Blaylock, as well as friendships with many others too numerous to mention. Bob also crossed generational lines to have treasured friendships with his friends' children and grandchildren.
Bob was a devoted uncle and patriarch of the noisy "Myrhum clan" for over 30 years. Bob was supportive of each individuals' endeavors. Uncle Bob will be missed! Bob is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Kathy Whitman, nieces and nephews and their spouses: Cathy Myrhum (Bill), Pam Myrhum Stott (Gary), Mary Sue Myrhum Opay (Mike), Mark Myrhum (Melissa), and Mike Whitman (Amy) and their children: Colin, Garrett, Meg, MacKenzie, Maxwell, Matthew, and Christopher. He was predeceased by his niece, Karen Whitman, and his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Richard Myrhum. Bob had numerous Beitzel and Whitman aunts, uncles, and cousins.
If one wishes, donations may be sent to the Kaukauna Alumni Foundation which provides college stipends for Kaukauna High School graduates.
As a friend wrote upon hearing the news of Bob's passing, " Here's to a life well lived, and a legacy of kindness, humanity, aesthetic intelligence, and service to his fellow humans. We should all live so long and do so well."
A gathering to honor Bob will be announced at a later date to be held in Nashville. Sometime in the lovely summer months in Kaukauna, Bob will arrive home.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020