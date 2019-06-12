Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Dundas - Bob "Tank" Winkers, age 42, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at a Milwaukee Hospital, following a motorcycle accident earlier in the week. All of Tank's family and friends are invited to a special gathering to celebrate his life on Saturday, June 15, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Fox Crossing. At 2:00 PM, all are welcome to join in Tank's final ride to "The Office", located at W2091 Highway JJ in Kaukauna.

For more information or to share a memory of Tank, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 12, 2019
