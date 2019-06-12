|
|
Robert "Tank" Winkers
Dundas - Bob "Tank" Winkers, age 42, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at a Milwaukee Hospital, following a motorcycle accident earlier in the week. All of Tank's family and friends are invited to a special gathering to celebrate his life on Saturday, June 15, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Fox Crossing. At 2:00 PM, all are welcome to join in Tank's final ride to "The Office", located at W2091 Highway JJ in Kaukauna.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 12, 2019