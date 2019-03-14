|
Robert Woldt, Sr.
Bonduel - Robert August Woldt "Papa Bob", age 82, of Bonduel, passed away suddenly on March 11, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 31, 1936, in Shawano son of the late August and Alma (Bartelt) Woldt.
A graduate of Bonduel High School, Bob received a scholarship to attend the Farm and Industry short course. He attended the University of Wisconsin, receiving a two year certificate and became an avid Badger fan for life. After college, Bob worked in the farm equipment industry. He decided to join the St. Paul choir and it was there he met the love of his life, Carol Ann Richter. Bob and Carol were married on June 27, 1959 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel. The couple took over the family farm and were blessed with five children who enjoyed working together on the farm. Bob enjoyed the time he spent serving as a 4-H leader, training 4-H youth in the tractor safety program. When financial hardships arose on the farm, Bob or Carol secured employment off the farm. Their children also helped support the farm which is now in the 5th generation. Bob was employed in the farm equipment field selling John Deere equipment. He also worked in the automobile and small truck field at K&B Auto in Black Creek and Buss Automotive in Shawano.
Bob enjoyed working as the Town Chairman for the Town of Hartland for the past 22 years. He was blessed to have wonderful support from the township board members. He was also a proud member of the Hartland Township Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years.
Bob was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran church where he served on the finance committee, as secretary of the school board, as president of the PTL, as a church usher, and as chairman of the congregation. His greatest joy was watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following their various activities and seeing them sing at church.
Bob is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Carol; his children, Robin (Jeffrey) Reep of Bonduel; Robert (Glenda) Woldt II of Bonduel, Rodney (Carol) Woldt of Bonduel, Roberta (Mike) Moeller of Black Creek, and Ronald (Julie) Woldt of Greenville; grandchildren, Megan (special friend, Jake), Mallory (Michael), Michael (Erica), Matthew (Stephanie), Cassie (Mitch), Robbie (Marisa), Brandon (Tori), Katie (Bryan), Tyler (Amber), Chad, Alyssa (Cody), Ashley (Cody), Taylor (Justin), Amanda, Jennifer, and Corrina; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Bryce, Clara, Chloe, Elias, Allegra, Oliver, Olivia, Oakleigh, Rehna, Harlynn, and Riley. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by: his parents, August and Alma; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer and Selma Richter; sisters, Gladys (Glen) Barnes and Corrine (Bill) List. As well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel with Rev. Mark Palmer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Friday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Swedberg Wendt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 14, 2019