1/1
Roberta Anne Voecks
1947 - 2020
"Bobbi" was born on June 3, 1947 and made her journey to heaven on Oct. 13, 2020. Bobbi spent most of her life living in Appleton. She was the only child of George and Margaret Mickelson, both of whom preceded her in death.

Bobbi was a private woman and led a simple life. Her greatest joy in life could be found in the company of her beloved cats, her Catholic faith, watching any and all crime related shows/ movies, her books, and last, but not least, a good pint of ice cream. In Bobbiland, a pint was a "serving size", and we have no doubt that Ben and Jerry's stocks will dip, now that they are without their best customer!

The Tuesday rosary group she attended at St. Mary's for many years brought Bobbi great comfort, and she loved her "rosary ladies" dearly. We will always be grateful for the love, kindness and support these ladies showed Bobbi over the years.

Bobbi was a unique lady in that she was perfectly happy to have grand dogs and cats in lieu of human grandchildren. We happily indulged her with a motley crew of rescued furry weirdos over the years, all of whom she loved dearly!

Bobbi's finest quality was her sense of humor. Having led a life riddled with challenges, she learned to find humor in the worst of situations. We often laughed until we cried when the chips were down. And trust me, we laughed a lot over the years! With this in mind, when you remember Bobbi, do so with laughter in your heart, not sorrow. Bobbi is finally rid of her earthly burdens, and is undoubtedly full of joy and peace in heaven.

Bobbi is survived by her beloved cat Hannah, her twin daughters Betsy and Kate, her son Bill, grand dogs Higgins, Betty Lou and Clyde, and grand cats Daphne, Darwin and Toshiko.

Per Bobbi's request, no services will be held. Should you want to honor Bobbi's memory, please send a donation to an animal rescue of your choice, or eat an entire "serving size" of your favorite ice cream!

Condolences, or preferably bits of humor, may be directed to the Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel funeral chapel website.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
