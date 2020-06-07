Roberta C. "Bobbi" Brennan
Neenah - Roberta "Bobbi" Brennan, 73, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Bobbi was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 7, 1947, daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Manthey.
The third of six children, Bobbi grew up on Story Parkway in Milwaukee, just across the street from the old Milwaukee County Stadium. There she roamed the VA Hospital grounds, rode her bike up and down the stadium ramps, and tried to sneak into Braves baseball games.
She married Robert Brennan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 17, 1971. After Robert graduated from Marquette Dental School in 1971, they moved to Texas for three years before returning to Wisconsin in 1974, where they lived in the Neenah area. Bobbi spent many years assisting Robert with his dental practice as well as supporting her love of shopping as a sales associate first at Daytons, then Marshall Fields and finally Macys. She was an active community member in Neenah through her involvement with Meals-On-Wheels and the Neenah/Menasha Emergency Society.
Bobbi loved nothing more than to spend time with her three children and six grandchildren. She was the mother and grandmother everyone hoped they had; sharing love, jokes, recipes and her ever-present joy with everyone. Bobbi was a fun, sweet and dependable lady who was always full of life — never shy to tell you how she really felt, always standing up for herself in a way that's uncanny for the times.
Bobbi was always entertaining; going to great lengths to cook elaborate dinners for everyone who came over. You could always hear her laughing in the kitchen with a quiet "oh jeez" after ever giggle. She could read a room, touch those in it, and find a friend before the end of the night.
Bobbi enjoyed bridge, bunko and downhill skiing but her real passion was gardening. She spent countless hours tending to her flowers — pulling out the weeds and giving each flower lots of love. She loved everything from the little to the big and gardening was always a simple expression of that.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, their three children: Nicole (Craig) Grimes, Marc (Katie) Brennan, and Eric Brennan; six grandchildren: Sara, Abigail, Emily and Adam Grimes, Olive and Otis Brennan.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Church, Neenah, Wi. Visitation will be from 9 - 11 am with mass immediately following.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 7, 2020.