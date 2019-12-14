Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Rodney Allen Navrestad

Rodney Allen Navrestad Obituary
Rodney Allen Navrestad

- Rodney A. Navrestad, age 70, passed away on December 14, 2019 due to complications with ALS.

Rod previously fought and survived kidney, prostate, and bladder cancers but ALS wasn't able to be conquered. This horrid disease took away a wonderful man from his loving family.

Rod met Penny Wied in 1982 and after a month ambitiously asked her to marry him. She initially declined because to her marriage is forever but a few months later she said yes. They were happily married for 36 years.

Rod had a wonderful sense of humor and infectious personality, with a talent for winning over those who met him. He will be greatly missed by his surviving family: wife Penny, son Lucas (Katrina) and grandson Lincoln, and daughter Josie (Han). Rod is also survived by his brother Robert and his family as well as close friends, Dan and Debbie Cohn.

Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Donna Navrestad.

A visitation and service will be held at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE LOCATION, 101 Canal Street, Little Chute, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m.

A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Matthews Senior Living of Appleton. Your love and care for Rod was greatly appreciated.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
