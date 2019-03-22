|
Rodney J. Schueneman
Menasha, Wisconsin - SFC Rodney J. Schueneman, 86, of Menasha passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was born on October 1, 1932 in New London, Wisconsin son of the late Fredrick and Rosalia (Flynn) Schueneman. Rodney proudly served his country with the U.S. Army for 24 years. He married Patricia A. Kolosso in 1954, and their marriage was blessed with four daughters and 37 wonderful years before she preceded him in death on April 1, 1991. After retiring from the Army, he had several occupations including truck driver, taxi driver, and car salesman. He was actively involved with the VFW and Templer Knights. He enjoyed traveling, camping and enjoying time with his family.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters: Cindy Newman, Faribault, MN; Debbie Farrell, Menasha; grandchildren: Scott (Melissa) Newman, Joseph (Marsha) Newman, Patricia (Shawn) Engel, D.J. (Autumn) Farrell, Marshall (Crystal) Farrell, Stacey (Sp. Friend Mike Burns) Kasper, Matt Long; 24 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, and his wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by two daughters: Sandy Kriegel and Robin Long; brothers: Jim and Freddy Schueneman; sister, Lexie Van Asten; son-in-law, Mitch Newman.
A Military Funeral for Rodney will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Rodney will be laid to rest alongside Patricia in St. Mary's Cemetery, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established to fund veterans' organizations.
The family would like to thank Pat and Jackie Hughes, Mike and Becky Keehan, and Larry "Red" Kwasny for all of your help with Rodney through the years.
