Rodney W. Warnecke
Warnecke - Rev. Rodney W. Warnecke, 60, of Watertown, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Michael Jensen and Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Burial will take place in the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John's Lutheran Church, Luther Preparatory School Prep Singers or Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Rodney William Warnecke was born on December 17, 1959 in La Crosse, the son of Henry and Helen (nee Nunemacher) Warnecke. He grew up in Hokah, Minnesota (by LaCrosse, Wisconsin). He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Hokah, MN. He attended Onalaska Luther High School. After four years at Northwestern College in Watertown, Wisconsin, he attended Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon (Thiensville), Wisconsin. His vicar year was spent at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bay City, Michigan. After graduation in 1986, his first call sent him to Messiah Lutheran Church in Shiocton, Wisconsin. There he was Pastor for twelve years and also held numerous district and circuit positions until May of 1998. He was a Pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown from May of 1998 until he was called to his Heavenly home.
On June 25, 1983 he was united in marriage to Mary Leibl in La Crosse. He loved spending time with his family and serving his congregation. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Rod is survived by his wife, Mary Warnecke of Watertown; three children, Bethany (Brad) Gurgel of St. Peter, Minnesota, Darin Warnecke of Sturgis, Michigan and Philip (Staci) Warnecke of Longwood, Florida; grandchildren, Kayla, Mason, Elianna and Aiden Gurgel; siblings, Judy (Rev. Dennis) Lemke, Rev. Richard (Jule) Warnecke and John Warnecke; father-in-law, Henry Leibl as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, Janice Leibl, and sister-in-law, Joyce Warnecke.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Laura Raftery and her team for their compassionate care during this journey and the staff of AngelsGrace who lovingly cared for Rod in his last days.
"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on." 'Yes,' says the Spirit, 'they will rest from their labor, for their deeds will follow them.'" Revelation 14:13
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020