Roger A. "Boots" George
Kaukauna - Roger A. "Boots" George, age 85, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a lengthy illness with his family at his side. Roger was born in Kaukauna on May 12, 1935, to the late Lester and Jennie (Voss) George. On September 4, 1958, he married Doris R. Stumpf, at Holy Angels Parish in Darboy, just shy of 62 years together this coming September.
Roger was an Army veteran, working as a drill instructor and Morse code operator. Following his time in the Army, he worked as a pipefitter at Thilmany Papers for 40 years.
He was a simple guy; he loved deer hunting and enjoyed fishing in Canada. His family will remember him as a card shark in cribbage, having been dealt a perfect hand twice. He enjoyed grilling and relaxing in his backyard. Roger was "Mr. Fix-It", always being able to fix something broken. He lived his life on his own terms.
Roger is survived by his wife Doris; children: Mark (Nancy) George of Sagola, MI; Karen (Dave) Mulry, Combined Locks; and Janice (Paul) McCarty, Appleton; grandchildren: Travis (Nicole) George, Steven (Julia) George, Daniel (Tressa) George, Murphy (Lisa) McCarty, Fiona (Brandon) Lange, Delany McCarty (friend Aaron), and Shamus McCarty; great grandchildren: Zander, Millie, Gianna, Roslyn, Leda, and looking forward to a great-granddaughter due in October. Roger is further survived by his brother Donald George; and brothers and sisters-in-law: Patrick Stumpf, Ellen Lamers, Kathleen Stumpf, Paul (Ruth) Stumpf, Thomas Stumpf, Joseph (Joan) Stumpf, and John (Lynn) Stumpf. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his in-laws, Joseph and Isabel Stumpf; baby grandson Tyler; brother, David (Jane) George; brothers and sisters-in-law: Dorothy George, Sister M. Bridget Stumpf, Eugene (Casilda) Stumpf, Harvey (Theresa, Shirley) Stumpf, Phyllis Stumpf, Herman Lamers, Alice Parker, Ann Stumpf.
A private family funeral will be held at Holy Cross Parish, Kaukauna. Roger's nephew, the Rev. Walter Stumpf, will officiate. He will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 16 to May 17, 2020